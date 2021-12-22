Medical Monday Check on your older neighbors this holiday season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -As the holiday season continues, it’s important to keep your older friends and neighbors in mind. Not only might they need your help, but also your companionship.

Dawn Roberts, the Community Health and Volunteer Coordinator at Northern Light AR Gould says “You can drop by with a meal or with some treats and it’s a perfect way to see how their doing.”

She says during the holiday season and colder weather, older people really struggle.

“They can have social isolation problems such as depression, they may stop eating or when they do eat, they might just eat a small amount of something, they don’t really cook meals because they don’t have anyone to cook for, so they might just have toast. Some elderly people might not have the heat that they need in their home, but they don’t really want to reach out to people because they’re quite proud.” she says.

Roberts says there are several signs that your older friends and neighbors are struggling and may need your help.

“One thing is weight loss and in a normal world when it’s not covid, when you give someone a hug, you can kind of feel if they’ve lost weight. If they’re skinnier than they used to be or bony. If they are kind of repeating themselves over and over, you could maybe think that they might have some confusion, they might not. They may have just not been talking to anyone in a long time. And if they are unsteady on their feet.” according to Roberts.

Should you have concerns that the person you’re checking on may need help, Roberts recommends reaching out to any family they may have, or reaching out to local agencies like the Aroostook Area on Aging or the Aroostook County Action Program. Overall, Roberts says just a few moments of your time can make a big difference in someone’s life.

Roberts says, “For someone just to stop by and say hello and let them know that you’re thinking of them is a great thing to do during the holidays especially. People get lonely, people are lonely all the time right now because of covid and all of the restrictions that’s put on us, it’s just a good idea to check in. Even if you just give them a call and not go over, that too is helpful. It brightens their day.”

Roberts adds it’s important to keep covid 19 safety precautions in mind, wearing a mask, washing your hands before visiting and keeping a safe social distance.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.