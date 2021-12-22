Southern Aroostook EMS On Track For January 1st Launch

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Back in late September, the company that previously operated Furniture and Floors North, had just finished it’s liquidation sale and closed it’s doors after more than 3 decades, but the building didn’t remain empty for long. Ten Southern Aroostook Towns banded together and formed the Southern Aroostook EMS. NewsSource 8′s Brian Bouchard has an update for us.

This building will soon be up and running.

“We are fully staffed, we have 3 ambulances. As you can see there’s still a lot of work going on.” says Candy Nevers who is a Board Member for Southern Aroostook EMS.

When faced with a steep increase in price for contracted EMS services in their towns, 10 southern Aroostook communities joined forces to form the Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Services committee. They purchased the former Furniture, Floors North building and while modifications of the building are still underway, the EMS Service has been receiving equipment, readying its personnel, and receiving advice from other EMS services.

“Other ambulance services and directors have offered us advice; they’ve offered to help. They’ve been a great resource. We didn’t know what we didn’t know” says Nevers.

One of the biggest challenges that was facing the board was staffing. In a time where Aroostook County is already facing shortages of EMS workers, many were concerned the EMS service would not be fully staffed, or if they would even find a director. Matthew Farrington was hired as the director of the Southern Aroostook EMS in late November.

“We’ve done well with the way medics and EMTs are. People are getting burned out pretty fast, but they’ve offered a very good package here and people want to come on and help their communities. We’ve got about 5 medics that are coming on, plus a couple of advances, a couple basics and some drivers. So we’re looking at about 12 to 14 right now, and a lot of them want to do the 48 hour shifts.” says Farrington.

When asked if he felt the service would be ready for operations come January 1st of the new year…

“Our goal is January 1st, yes, and in some aspect we will be operational. We will be up and going taking care of the communities. We’re here to serve, and when the tones go off we’ll go no matter where we need to be”

As the year comes to a close, the 10 towns that started this partnership to create a new ambulance service will officially see a year’s worth of planning, labor and funding come to fruition.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

