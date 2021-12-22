Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

We’re experiencing the calm before our approaching winter storm tomorrow!

***A few latest updates -- Winter Storm Warnings are in place by the NWS, for all of Aroostook County, as well as N. Piscataquis & N. Penobscot Counties as well. Locally the Winter Storm Warnings go into effect 9:00am tomorrow morning, all the way through midnight Wed. PM.***

With this winter storm, we’re anticipating heavy banding of snow and intense snowfall rates, with the heaviest snow occurring during the middle-part of the day, into the afternoon. At times, we’ll see snowfall rates approaching 1.0-2.0″-in. of snow per hour.

Due to this, higher-end snow total amounts are expected... as we’ll be quick to pick-up accumulations. A few jackpot totals will range between 8.0″-inches to a foot of snow in some locations!

Here’s the breakdown of projected snow accumulations across the region, -- Western N.B./Cent. Aroostook/Rt. 11, expected 8.0-12.0″-inches; Western North Woods/Western St. John Valley/SE Aroostook, 6.0-8.0″-inches; Far Western Aroostook/South of Houlton region, 4.0-6.0″-inches.

Again, as the expected heavy snow is coming down... we’re anticipating quickly deteriorating road conditions, widespread hazardous and difficult travel, and significant impacts to visibility and near-white out conditions at times. We’re recommending on only necessary travel by tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Then, we should begin to wrap-up and wind down with the snow as we look to 9:00/10:00pm tomorrow evening. Although, lingering impacts will be felt into the first-half of the day on Thursday... as wind gusts post-storm will be upwards of 40 mph. This will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, and additional visibility impacts during Thurs. AM.

The end of the week, into the upcoming holiday weekend looks much quieter... with right now, plenty of sunshine for Christmas day itself!

The end of the week, into the upcoming holiday weekend looks much quieter... with right now, plenty of sunshine for Christmas day itself!

And hope everyone has a great evening and safe evening, and day tomorrow!

