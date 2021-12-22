Why your electric bill could be higher starting in January

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Your electric bill could soon be higher, thats the message that Versant Power is passing along before the new year

According to Versant, as of January first, Customers who get their power supplied from the standard offer supplier will see a steep increase, which could come as a surprise to some people.

Marissa Minor - Communications Specialist - Versant Power " that rate is set by the PUC, they take bids from various suppliers and choose the rate, and we bill for it... Residential and small class customers will see an 84% increase in standard offer prices... for an average customer that will be around $25 per month... We understand this increase is steep and we want to work with customers who are having trouble paying their bills”

Minor says that one way to avoid the standard offer rate is to look into an alternative third party supplier. If you have any questions about alternative providers, you should call Versant Power’s number which is located on your bill.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.