County Ag Report: Soil Health

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Taylor Putnam, co-owner of Treystar Farm, joined us on Rise and Shine to discuss soil health in Aroostook County.

Putnam lectures on the topic around the US. He says Aroostook County’s soil has issues with nutrient-leeching water runoff and has been overused. Putnam uses cover crops and crop rotation to feed nutrients into the ground and warns against overtilling. He warns that poor soil health will lead to less nutrient-dense food.

