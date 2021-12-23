Advertisement

Multiple injured in fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion...
Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.(Source: OnScene.TV via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (Gray News) - A major fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas, has left at least four people injured, according to the Harris County sheriff.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility posted to Twitter saying a fire occurred at the location around 1 a.m. local time Thursday.

In tweets of his own, Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside the facility. Four people were taken to hospitals, three by LifeFlight and one by ambulance.

The sheriff said there have so far been no orders to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

Baytown is located about 30 miles east of Houston.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rate increase
Why your electric bill could be higher starting in January
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Southern Aroostook EMS
Southern Aroostook EMS On Track For January 1st Launch
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

Latest News

Davyon Johnson, 11, was honored for his Dec. 9 actions to help both a choking classmate and a...
Middle schooler saves 2 lives on same day
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Juries for Kimberly Potter, Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes are deliberating in three...
Verdict watch continues as juries deliberate in 3 major trials
Karly Moran-West got her golden retriever, Zeus, as a puppy and cared for him for six years...
Woman sues after lost dog found, adopted out to new family