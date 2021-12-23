Thursday Morning Weather Update

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Good morning! Be careful out there today and don’t let the beautiful sunshine fool you, as hazardous travel is still possible. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Aroostook County until 6 PM tonight. There will be blowing and drifting snow will be possible throughout the day today. Visibility could be limited to a 1/2 mile at times. And winds could gust as high as 40 MPH at times. We will also see temperatures falling into the mid to low teens and with the strong winds, we are looking at sub zero wind chills. So, bundle up if you are headed out the door. Temperatures stay very cold tonight and tomorrow, with sub zero wind chills until Saturday. Christmas day will come with sunshine and warmer temperatures. After today, we are looking at a quieter weather pattern. More details on your forecast tonight at 5:30 and 6 PM.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.