Advertisement

Thursday Morning Weather Update

By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Good morning! Be careful out there today and don’t let the beautiful sunshine fool you, as hazardous travel is still possible. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Aroostook County until 6 PM tonight. There will be blowing and drifting snow will be possible throughout the day today. Visibility could be limited to a 1/2 mile at times. And winds could gust as high as 40 MPH at times. We will also see temperatures falling into the mid to low teens and with the strong winds, we are looking at sub zero wind chills. So, bundle up if you are headed out the door. Temperatures stay very cold tonight and tomorrow, with sub zero wind chills until Saturday. Christmas day will come with sunshine and warmer temperatures. After today, we are looking at a quieter weather pattern. More details on your forecast tonight at 5:30 and 6 PM.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rate increase
Why your electric bill could be higher starting in January
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Southern Aroostook EMS
Southern Aroostook EMS On Track For January 1st Launch
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday December 23rd, 2021
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Dec. 21st
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web