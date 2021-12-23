Trail Report: Some Areas Still Need More Snow; Stick to Groomed Trails

NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) -

Yesterday’s Snow Storm brought up to a foot of snow in some parts of the county.

Caribou Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Gary Marquis was out grooming trails between Caribou and New Sweden and says that while there is snow, there are spots that aren’t quite ready for riding.

“Some of the fields didn’t get a lot of snow, and the rock underneath is not going to feel good on your brand new sled if you hit it, so if you do come into an area and there’s no field markers, probably turn around. Stay to marked trails that a groomer has been across. There are opportunities to ride. If you are concerned and don’t know the area well, check with the local clubs, they all have Facebook pages. Everybody’s had a rough ‘21 and we’re hoping we can kick off ‘22 on a good note with Snowmobiling”

Marquis went on to say that the rail beds are coming along nicely, and a 50 to 60 mile loop along them is possible. For a map of snowmobile trails in Northern Maine that includes information about the trails, clubs and destinations, please contact the Sledding The County Facebook page or the Aroostook Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sledding The County:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=sledding%20the%20county

Aroostook Area Chamber of Commerce:

https://visitaroostook.com/

1-888-216-2463

