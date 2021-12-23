Advertisement

Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World hasn’t announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rate increase
Why your electric bill could be higher starting in January
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
Southern Aroostook EMS
Southern Aroostook EMS On Track For January 1st Launch
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

Latest News

FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years
People who take the bait are in for a visit from the authorities.
Bait packages left by police lure ‘porch pirates’
People who take the bait are in for a visit from the authorities.
Police bait 'porch pirates'