Weather on the Web December 23rd, 2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening! Cold temperatures have certainly arrived! Sub zero temperatures tonight with a slight breeze will lead to a clear, cold night. Then tomorrow temperatures will only be in the teens and it will be a breeze day again, with wind gusts at times to 25 MPH, meaning sub zero wind chill for most, if not all, of the day. We stay below zero overnight before temperatures start to recover on Christmas day. The weather pattern will be a quiet one through the weekend and into next week. We will see a return to the 20′s by Saturday and that will continue through next week. Next chance of any snow showers looks like it will be Wednesday morning. Bundle up over the next few days if you are headed out for that last minute shopping! Stay warm!

