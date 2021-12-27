Christmas Eve stand off ended without incident

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Officers from the Madawaska Police Department and Maine State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Christmas Eve.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on December 24, multiple 911 calls were placed by neighbors, stating a domestic was in progress on Legion Ave in Madawaska. Callers reported that the individual may have been armed with a handgun.

When police arrived, the individual entered the home and refused to exit the residence and submit to arrest. The officers treated the incident as a barricaded subject with hostages and the Maine State police tactical and crisis negotiation teams were deployed.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Christmas morning, 25-year-old Kane Notice was taken into custody without incident, and charged with domestic violence terrorizing, possession of a firearm by prohibited persons, and creating a police standoff.

