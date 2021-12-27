Advertisement

Maine sees population boom from migration during pandemic

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine has experienced greatest population growth here in nearly two decades during the pandemic because of migration into the state.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the state’s population increased by nearly 10,000 as of July, compared to the year before.

The growth was driven entirely by migration into the state as Maine deaths still exceeded births by more than 6,300 during that period.

As a share of population, only Idaho, Montana, Arizona, South Carolina, Delaware and Florida attracted more new residents.

