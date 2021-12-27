Advertisement

More Mainers vaccinated after the holidays

These are the latest vaccination numbers since Sunday.
These are the latest vaccination numbers since Sunday.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - According to the Maine CDC, 1,498 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered Sunday.

Of those, 1,037 were booster shots.

The numbers of state hospitalizations remains unchanged since Friday with 339 people.

115 are in intensive care and 60 are on ventilators.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC comes tomorrow .

