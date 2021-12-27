Advertisement

Officials investigating incident in Perry

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident that took place last night in Perry.

Officials with State Police tell us Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 9.

They were responding to reports of an individual who had sustained serious injuries, though officials have not yet given the details to what those injuries were.

Maine State Police were called in soon after to investigate.

The Major Crimes Unit North is now on scene of the ongoing investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

