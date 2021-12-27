Slips, Trips, or Falls Could Spell Disaster for Older People

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A slip, trip or fall is never a fun experience, but for older people, it can be life threatening. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes a look at how you can prevent and prepare.

Nothing can be quite as scary as losing control. For older members of the community, a slip, trip or fall, both outside, or inside your own home can mean broken bones or worse.

“The unfortunate thing about a slip, trip or fall is, you break an arm, you break a hip, and they already are compromised, maybe they are fighting some other situations and that can put them over the edge.”

JoAnn Dankert is a Senior Consultant with the National Safety Council a nonprofit which advocates safety with a focus on eliminating the leading causes of preventable injuries and deaths. And while the following tips are geared towards seniors, they can be applied by anyone to help prevent an injury.

“Looking at where do they have changes of elevation, like going from a tile floor to a rug. Anything that has just that little bit of a lip that your foot might catch on. I think another thing that perhaps we don’t often think about is wearing good shoes even at home. A sturdy shoe that provides them support and also grip strength.” says Dankert.

Dankert also mentioned keeping your home free of clutter is also pivotal to ensuring you can navigate your home safely. If you are already at a predisposed risk of a slip trip or fall, railings along stairs or hallways, and shower bars can be lifesavers in the event of an emergency.

“And then anything that we’re doing outside when the weather is inclement. Can we make sure that snow is cleared, that we use salt or sand, or maybe consider not going out until later in the day when sidewalks have melted.”

She also stated that the National Safety Council recommends that if you or a loved one have concerns about slips, trips or falls to look into technology, such as LifeAlert, which can notify emergency personnel at the push of a button in the event of any medical emergency. While insurance or Medicare may not cover the technology, it can provide peace of mind, especially if an older person is living on their own.

