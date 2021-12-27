State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
One on I-95 near exit 184 and the other near mile marker 188.
Both on the Northbound side.
The crash near 188 was called in shortly before 8 p.m., while the crash on 184 was called in right before 9 p.m.
We do not know if there were any injuries involved in either crash.
We will continue to gather further details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.