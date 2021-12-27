Advertisement

What to Know Before Visiting a Loved One in a Nursing Home

By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Throughout the pandemic, Nursing homes have been severely impacted by Covid 19, with restrictions on visitations beginning in March of 2020.

Recently the Department of Health & Human Services released guidance to all nursing homes stating that visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times. They stated in a memorandum that restricting visitations may leave residents feeling socially isolated, leading to an increased risk for depression and anxiety. WAGM reached out to several nursing homes in Aroostook County who provided these tips you need to know before visiting a loved one at a nursing home.

* Visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face coverings or masks and physically distance from other residents and staff when in a communal area in the facility.

* Visitors who have a positive test for COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19, or currently meet the criteria for quarantine, should not enter the facility. Facilities should screen all who enter to prevent anyone from entering who falls in one of these categories.

* Although there is no limit on the number of visitors that a resident can have at one time, visits should be conducted in a manner that adheres to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention and does not increase risk to other residents.

* Although it is not required, many nursing homes ask that you schedule your visitation prior to arrival to ensure the safest possible visit can be arranged.

The Department of Health and Human Services guidance also states that facilities may ask about a visitors’ vaccination status, however, visitors are not required to be tested or vaccinated or show proof of such as a condition of visitation.

