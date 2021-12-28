Aroostook Community Matters: ACAP Quarantine Support Services see’s increase in use as COVID surges

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to data from the CDC, Aroostook County has one of the highest rates of community transmission in the state. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard speaks with a program coordinator at ACAP about support services that are available for people who test positive or need to quarantine.

Theresa Dow - O’Leary - Program Coordinator / Housing - ACAP “The Quarantine Social Support Contract is a program that was initiated when the COVID outbreak originally happened and it’s been going unfortunately strong ever since "

Theresa Dow is the Program Coordinator for the Quarantine Social Support Contract at ACAP. With the Omicron Variant surging across the country and now being detected in Maine. She says they are ready if cases rise in the county, and want to remind people of the services they offer.

Theresa “The great thing about this program is there are no income guidelines which is different with any other program that we administer. As long as you are exposed to or have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being asked to quarantine or isolate, ACAP is able to assist with necessities that you need to stay safe during that quarantine time”

Some of the services that are offered by the Social Support Contract are:

o Grocery and Meal Delivery

o Shelter and Rental Assistance

o Support for Stress and Anxiety

o PPE

o Transportation for Medical Needs

o Education about COVID-19

o And other Necessities needed to stay safe.

Dow says that the program has had a pretty constant need since it was started, but with the increase of cases within the county, they are also seeing an increase in people using their services.

Theresa " I started to see a huge uptick within Aroostook County in October... the month of November was by far the busiest month with the contract.

If you are exposed and need help, Dow says there is help available for you, and a good place to start is either by calling ACAP or DHHS, all you need to do is answer a few questions.

Theresa” Typically some of the things that are asked are: when they were exposed, the date they may have tested postiive or experienced symptoms, and then one of the other things we do ask about and again its not coming from a judgement place at all but we are working with the DHHS which is working with the CDC, so just trying to figure out hey is our family vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Dow says that vaccination status does not effect the services they will provide to you if you need them. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.