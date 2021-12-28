Caribou Solar Farm first in the state to supply power to Versant Grid

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A solar farm in Caribou is leading the way by supplying power directly to the Versant Grid. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story

Shawn Pelletier is a partner of Caribou Solar Power, which is a group of investors that have done a few solar projects already.

Shawn Pelletier - Partner - Caribou Solar Power “our original project was a 38 unit assisted living facility in caribou which we incorportated into the design of that solar... and as we were building that we thought at the time the solar laws were changing in the state of maine, that we would get more involved and do a bigger project.”

for that project, which would become the Caribou Solar Farm, they started working with Versant Power.

Marissa Minor - Communications Specialist - Versant Power” We are so pleased to see solar power interconnect the grid, we worked very closely with the developers from the beginnning, design and development of the project, all the way through it’s interconnection on November 8th, and we are so glad to see it up and running.”

According to Marissa Minor, a Communications Specialist for Versant Power, Interconnecting the grid means that all the power that is supplied by the Caribou Solar Farm goes to the grid, and Caribou Solar Farm recieves what are called “Solar Credits” or essentially money back for the energy they produce.

Shawn” People think we dont produce good solar up here, but we do. one of the best months of solar production is the month of march, the sun is high, that gives off a lot of power, and you get a lot of reflection off the sun. you’re gonna see a lot more of these next year, this was the first one for versant, but there will be a lot more going up next summer.”

Minor says that Versant is extremely happy that Caribou Solar Farm has become the first solar farm to interconnect their grid within the state.

Marissa”This was really a learning experience for both parties, for both caribou solar and versant power. There were some obsticals along the way, but we met those challanges and overcame them with an end goal to safely interconnect the project "

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

