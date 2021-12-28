Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28th
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28th(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another 17 Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC. This as the state sees another 1,435 cases since the last update on Christmas Eve.

Of the deaths reported Tuesday, there are three each from Penobscot, Kennebec, and Cumberland counties, two each from Aroostook, Piscataquis, and Oxford counties, and one from both Franklin and York counties.

The Maine CDC reports nearly 5,500 new vaccinations were administered yesterday. More than 3,600 of those were booster shots.

Maine COVID-19 case numbers by county, updated Dec. 28
Maine COVID-19 case numbers by county, updated Dec. 28(WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 156 new cases. Aroostook has 98, 96 in Kennebec, and 83 in Knox.

Maine COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, updated Dec. 28th
Maine COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, updated Dec. 28th(WABI)

The Maine CDC reports there are 330 people hospitalized with the virus. There are 110 people are in intensive care and 56 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Christmas Eve stand off ended without incident
Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit

Latest News

Community Matters
CM:QSS
Maine commission releases report on affordable housing shortage solutions
Dog license purchases or renewals due by end of year
Deadline looms for Maine dog license purchase, renewals
Slips, Trips or Falls
Slips, Trips, or Falls Could Spell Disaster for Older People