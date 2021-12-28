Advertisement

Maine commission releases report on affordable housing shortage solutions

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A commission with a goal of finding solutions to Maine’s affordable housing shortage has released it’s final report.

The Commission to Increase Housing Opportunities in Maine by Studying Zoning and Land Use Restrictions began meeting in August.

They investigated things like zoning laws and land use regulations.

They published nine recommendations to help municipalities produce more affordable housing.

Among those ideas were eliminating restrictions on locations zoned for single family only residences.

Also, providing technical and financial assistance to communities looking to make improvements.

Here is the link to the full report: https://legislature.maine.gov/doc/7698

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Christmas Eve stand off ended without incident
Police say they responded to two crashes on the Interstate in the Bangor area Sunday evening.
State police respond to two crashes on the Interstate near Bangor Sunday evening
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Officials investigating incident in Perry
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit

Latest News

Community Matters
CM:QSS
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28th
Maine CDC reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Dog license purchases or renewals due by end of year
Deadline looms for Maine dog license purchase, renewals
Slips, Trips or Falls
Slips, Trips, or Falls Could Spell Disaster for Older People