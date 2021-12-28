Newport man sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I loved her with all my heart and I thought that would’ve good enough.’

Frederick Allen Jr. pleading guilty Tuesday to killing his wife.

After reviewing the case, Superior Court Justice Ann Murray sentenced Allen to 12 years in prison and up to 5,500 in restitution to Anielka Allen’s family for funeral expenses.

He was emotional listening to his daughters speak during his sentencing in court.

According to court documents, their daughter, who is one of three children, witnessed him putting their mother in a headlock. She said in court she thought he was stopping their mother from hurting him due to Annielka’s violent past.

All three children and Allen’s family sat behind Frederick during the proceedings.

“It’s pretty difficult to have the victim’s children be both there on the support of the defendant as well as the victims. So that makes it somewhat more challenging. But we’re happy to have it resolved,” said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue.

Allen admitted to strangling Anielka at their home in Newport in on January 9 2020.

Allen originally plead not guilty to murder and was scheduled for trial in November 2021, but Tuesday morning changed his plea.

The Allens filed for divorce a month before her death but Anielka dismissed the divorce in a handwritten letter.

Allen was also an airman for the Army where he suffered an injury causing him to suffer from PTSD.

Frederick’s defense said the judge took his battle with post traumatic stress into consideration.

“It’s difficult simply because Fred had no criminal record. He was a war veteran, and he has three children that love him dearly, as the Court heard. So it’s a tragedy what happened with Anelka, but it’s also a tragedy of what happened with Fred,“ said defense attorney Caitlyn Smith.

