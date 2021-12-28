PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning, everyone.

Even though the snow showers haven’t started up yet locally... we’re already seeing significant visibility impacts as you head out the door, with foggy conditions developing.

A number of locations in Central and Northern Aroostook are reporting visibility drop-offs below a 1.0-mile. Already make sure to take it slow, take those extra precautions, and use your low beams.

With snow showers anticipated to start-up across the County into the 9am-hour... that’s when we can expect to see additional travel impacts -- with snow-covered roadways, slick and slippery conditions, and additional visibility reductions due to moderate to locally heavy snowfall rates.

This is a quick-moving system, and overall snow totals are still expected on the lower side, between 2.0-4.0″-inches. But that’s enough to lead to the additional concerns out and about today. Make sure to leave plenty of extra time to get where you need to go, and stay safe out there!

For additional details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day, today!

