By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

It was a quiet start to the last full week of December... and the last week of 2021!

Tomorrow brings a quick-moving low, that will provide lower-end fluffy snow showers... with a few impacts to travel and visibility anticipated.

Expect the snow showers to start-up during the later-part of the morning commute time... with snow showers coming down at a steady to heavier clip, through the morning into the early afternoon.

Even though most of us will only pick up 2.0-4.0″-inches in totals, it’ll still be enough to cause slick and slippery road conditions... and again, significantly reduced visibilities at times. Make sure to take it slow and leave plenty of extra time to get where you need to go.

Then, quieter conditions return for Wednesday, before we have a few additional snow showers on tap before the year comes to an end!

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

