All but two Maine counties report coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another 18 Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

All but two Maine counties, Somerset and Lincoln, are reported the death of at least one resident Wednesday. Cumberland and Androscoggin counties are both reporting three deaths. Two in Sagadahoc County, and the rest had one.

Nearly 7,500 new vaccinations were administered yesterday. More than 5,000 of those were booster shots

Maine COVID-19 case numbers by county, updated Dec. 29th
The Maine CDC is reporting 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today.

Kennebec County has 127, Penobscot County has 119, 88 in Aroostook County and 85 in Franklin County.

Maine COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, updated Dec. 29th
The latest data from the Maine CDC shows there are 331 people hospitalized with the virus.

There are 109 people are in intensive care and 53 are on ventilators.

