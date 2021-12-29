Advertisement

Maine flu season off to slow start, no confirmed deaths

(WWBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MAINE (AP) -The influenza season is getting off to a slow start in Maine with hundreds of infections but no confirmed deaths.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 505 positive influenza cases reported this season by Maine-based labs.

There have been no deaths, but there is sometimes a lag in reporting.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which monitors influenza transmission nationally, is reporting that activity is still low, but that a pattern of steady increases is emerging.

