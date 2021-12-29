Advertisement

As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat with NWS Caribou, Part One

By Robert Grimm
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

On this segment of Rise & Shine AM Chat, Louise Fode, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, and James Sinko, Meteorologist from the National Weather Service Office in Caribou -- join us for a chat on the impacts of the Winter Season so far and what we can expect moving ahead.

Robert Grimm hosts the discussion.

