Advertisement

Widespread flight cancellations continue as omicron spreads

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines that are having to cobble together flight crews as pilots, flight attendants and ground crews become infected or are exposed to others who have been.

More than 850 flights were canceled by midday Wednesday, and that number has ticked higher throughout the day, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware. There were nearly 1,300 cancellations for flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Tuesday, and about 1,500 on Monday.

Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas during what is already a buzzing pace for airlines this time of year.

Delta, United and JetBlue have all said that the omicron variant was causing enough staffing issues that flights were cancelled.

SkyWest led U.S. carriers with 195 cancellations, followed by United with 158 and Delta with 103. SkyWest, a regional airline based in Utah, has suffered an elevated level of cancellations after severe weather hit several of its hubs, but it’s reporting the same staffing issues due to COVID-19.

The Pacific Northwest was slammed with cold and heavy snow over the weekend. Among U.S. airports, Seattle-Tacoma had the highest percentage of incoming and outgoing flights canceled Wednesday, according to FlightAware.

The Hartfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport is packed during the holiday travel period....
The Hartfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport is packed during the holiday travel period. Air travel is problematic normally, but a recent surge of coronavirus cases has caused a number of flight cancellations.(Source: CNN)

Omicron has intensified already significant staffing issues for airlines, which winnowed workforces in 2020 as air travel collapsed, only to be broadsided when vaccination rates jumped and millions of people felt comfortable flying again this year.

That could translate to travel headaches for hundreds of thousands of people if cancellations maintain the current pace into the weekend. The Transportation Security Administration expects the Monday after New Year’s will be one of the busiest days of the holiday season.

According to TSA checkpoint data, the numbers of people flying this holiday season far exceeds last year — before COVID-19 vaccinations were available — but still trails 2019 traveler numbers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Caribou Solar
Caribou Solar Farm first in the state to supply power to Versant Grid
Red and blue lights
Christmas Eve stand off ended without incident
Dog license purchases or renewals due by end of year
Deadline looms for Maine dog license purchase, renewals

Latest News

FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert Tuesday in...
Police: 6-year-old Georgia girl found in Arizona with mother and father
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden via...
Biden, Putin to hold call over stepped up security demands
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021