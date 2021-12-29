Winter Break Gives Kids The Opportunity to Enjoy Outdoor Activities

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With children out of school on winter break, many take the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes a look at how some kids are getting some fresh air.

Instead of sitting down, playing video games, or watching tv, many families chose to enjoy the nice weather and do some outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowtubing or ice skating.

“My girls only started skiing about 6 years ago. Something to do in Aroostook county during the winter time, getting out and about. It was a good way to get the family going. My oldest daughter Allison started skiing first, I actually learned how to ski at the same time she did, just because I never learned how to ski before.” says Joe Fagnant, a parent.

Over at Big Rock Mountain in Mars Hill, kids were skiing with their friends. When asked why they enjoyed skiing and being outdoors they had this to say:

“It’s really fun. I get to see friends that go to different schools and I get to spend time with my family and be outside” - Alison Fagnant – 5th Grader

“Because you can ski with your friends and have fun” - Deklan Taylor – 3rd Grader

“Because you get to go down a whole bunch of trails and sometimes you get to be with your friends.” - Maxwell Shaw – 3rd Grader

Over the weekend, Joshua Stahl from Presque Isle Recreation and Parks was out at Mantle Lake Park, preparing an outdoor ice-skating rink. They also hold events offering hot chocolate and smores.

And even if you’ve never done an outdoor activity, it is never too late to learn a new skill.

“It’s never too late to learn, and try and get out and about, stay healthy. It’s a great activity, being outside, and enjoy what Aroostook County has to offer” says Joe Fagnant.

Some like Logan McNeal of Presque Isle, were too busy Snow Tubing at Quoggy Jo Ski Center to speak with us, but his mother said that if he had a choice, he would be out snowtubing all day.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.