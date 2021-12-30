Advertisement

Avoid cruise travel amid COVID-19 surge, even if vaccinated, CDC says

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to travel on cruise ships because of a surge of COVID-19 cases aboard the ships.

“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said in its updated guidance Thursday.

The chance of getting COVID-19 in the close quarters of a cruise ship are very high, the CDC said.

If a traveler opts to go on a cruise anyway, the CDC recommends getting tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days afterwards, even if the person has no symptoms.

People on cruises should wear masks covering their nose and mouth while in shared spaces, stay 6 feet from others, wash hands often and avoid people who are sick.

Passengers who experience illness should stay in their cabin and notify the medical center on the ship immediately.

Most cruise lines require adult passengers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon return, those who aren’t fully vaccinated should quarantine for five days.

Do not board a ship if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Full guidance on cruise travel is available on the CDC website.

Several cruise ships have reported outbreaks, with the CDC investigating or observing about 88 vessels, and some vessels being denied permission to disembark in some locations, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Classroom
Maine Dept. of Education announces significant changes to student quarantine policies
Presque Isle International Airport
Local airport director explains holiday cancellations and New Year’s expectations
Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29th
All but two Maine counties report coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday

Latest News

The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Years Eve celebration in Times Square Friday...
NYPD preps for New Year's celebration
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations...
New Year’s Eve muted by omicron; many hoping for better 2022
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Revelers await return to NYC’s Times Square to usher in 2022
New Year's Eve brings fears
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Thousands flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes