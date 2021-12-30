Advertisement

FDA to broaden booster eligibility to kids 12 to 15

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA plans to broaden eligibility for Pfizer boosters to teens ages 12 to 15, according to a source.

It is reported the move could happen within the coming days.

This falls in line with what the Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday.

Walensky noted the FDA was looking at boosters for adolescents and younger teens. She said she was hoping to hear from them in the days and weeks ahead.

Teens who are at least 16 years old already have access to booster shots.

Studies have shown a booster dose increases protection from the omicron variant of the coronavirus significantly.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Classroom
Maine Dept. of Education announces significant changes to student quarantine policies
Presque Isle International Airport
Local airport director explains holiday cancellations and New Year’s expectations
Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29th
All but two Maine counties report coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday

Latest News

The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Years Eve celebration in Times Square Friday...
NYPD preps for New Year's celebration
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations...
New Year’s Eve muted by omicron; many hoping for better 2022
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Revelers await return to NYC’s Times Square to usher in 2022
New Year's Eve brings fears
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Thousands flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes