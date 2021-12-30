Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Classroom
Maine Dept. of Education announces significant changes to student quarantine policies
Presque Isle International Airport
Local airport director explains holiday cancellations and New Year’s expectations
Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29th
All but two Maine counties report coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday

Latest News

The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Years Eve celebration in Times Square Friday...
NYPD preps for New Year's celebration
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations...
New Year’s Eve muted by omicron; many hoping for better 2022
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Revelers await return to NYC’s Times Square to usher in 2022
New Year's Eve brings fears
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Thousands flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes