Maine DMR granted intervenor status in lawsuit that could affect Maine’s lobster industry

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Marine Resources is intervening in a federal lawsuit brought over new lobstering restrictions intended to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The federal lawsuit was brought by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association.

As an intervenor, the state can file briefs and make arguments, but is neither a plaintiff nor a defendant.

Governor Mills said it’s misguided to impose restrictions on the state’s lobster industry.

She said there has never been a documented whale death caused by Maine lobster gear.

