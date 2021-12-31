Advertisement

1,113 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in Maine

Data comes one week after Christmas Eve gatherings
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases in Maine again topping the one thousand mark.

1,113 additional ones, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also six new deaths. Two residents each from Kennebec County, one resident each from Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Penobscot and Cumberland counties.

New COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates for Maine
New COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Penobscot County showing 156 new cases. 130 in Kennebec County

48 in Knox, 42 in Somerset, and 40 in Waldo counties.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows there are 334 people hospitalized with the virus.

117 people are in intensive care.

60 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

8,152 new vaccinations were administered Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

5,744 of those were booster shots.

