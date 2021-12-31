Aroostook Community Matters: New Years Resolutions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -As 2021 is coming to an end, many people will make New Years Resolutions. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard talks to a program coordinator at ACAP about how you can make and keep your New Years Resolutions.

Meg Hegemann - Prevention Services Program Coord. - ACAP “A lot of people will avoid New Years Resolutions like the Plauge and I get that, hteres certainly a feeling that once you make a commitment to something you are almost setting yourself up for failure”

Meg Hegemann is the Prevention Services Program Coordinator for ACAP. She says that past few years have had an effect on physical and mental health on people throughout the community.

Meg”It is important for us to learn from the last couple of years, reflect on what has worked for us and what hasnt, and we do know that making a commitment and sharing that with others can help us live into a healthier way of being.”

According to Hegemann, there are two different types of resolutions that you can make: One is Personal Resolutions:

Meg”People make a variety of choices when it comes to what they want to focus on; it could be their financial health, their physical health, their mental health. Surely we have to find a way to improve our connectedness to eachother”

The other is Community Resolutions

Meg” one of the things we really recommend is that people take a chance to think about what they could benefit from in the community this coming year”

Some of the ways to make a community resolution is to do things that would benefit the Aroostook County Community.

Meg”We’re really encouraging people to take a look at maybe making a commitment to volunteer in 2022 maybe this is the year they try something new, find a passion and explore it. there are so many opprotunities in Aroostook County.

Hegemann says that some of the ways to get involved and volunteer in the community including food banks, Aroostook Agency on Aging, and several different programs within ACAP. She adds that if you are having trouble keeping personal resolutions such as quitting smoking or drinking, there are services at ACAP that are available to help you. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8.

