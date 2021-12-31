Choosing an Electricity Provider

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With electricity prices on the rise, many may look to third party energy providers as a form of relief. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard looks at what you should know before before considering another option.

The new year will mean a new price for Versant customers.

According to Maine Public Utilities Commission Administrative Director, Harry Lanphear, most electricity consumers in the state are billed for their electricity under the standard offer price, by default. The price is set by the Maine Public Utilities Commission and is billed by the Electric Utility Company in your area, such as Versant or CMP. Effective January 1st, the standard offer price for Versant customers will increase from just over 6 cents per kilowatt hour to just over 11 cents per kilowatt hour.

“We do a competitive bid every year, and the bids this year unfortunately were high. In new England right now, natural gas prices are high and natural gas prices drive electricity prices because a lot of the generation in New England is done by natural gas plants. So these are not trivial increases, for sure, but they were competitively bid, we picked the lowest price, unfortunately as I said, energy markets are up.”

One alternative to accepting the Standard Offer provided by the Public Utilities Commission is choosing a Competitive Electricity Provider or CEP. These are third party companies that produce electricity, which is then delivered and billed by Versant. The CEPs all set their own rates for electricity, which may or may not be lower than the standard offer. CEPs may require fixed price contracts as well, ranging anywhere from 6 months to 2 years.

“A number of competitors in the market do have early termination fees, so it’s important to ask about that and be comfortable with it, and make a commitment. For instance some CEPs might require you to sign a 12 month contract. If it’s a lower price, you may want to think about where the market is going in the future.” - Andrew Landry - Acting Public Advocate, Maine Office of the Public Advocate

“If you pick a CEP, they have to put in writing to you exactly what you’re buying. The terms of what you’re buying, the price, the length of the contract, and the termination fee all has to go in writing to the consumer. And then you have 5 days to opt out, so if you get that document and you look at it and say ‘jeez, that’s not what I thought I had signed up for’ then you can rescind that offer.” says Lanphear.

Lanphear went on to say the most important thing consumers can do before switching to a CEP is to do their research. The Public Utilities Commission publishes the rates of all CEPs, provides these tips in more depth and handles any complaints consumers may have. For more information please visit:

https://www.maine.gov/meopa/electricity/electricity-supply

