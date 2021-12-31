Advertisement

Crash on I95 Sends One to Hospital

By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

There was a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 this morning.

Around 7:30 this morning, State troopers responded to a vehicle crash around mile marker 277 on I-95 North. The Vehicle came to a stop after hitting a tree. The operator, George O’Bar The Third, was unable to open the doors to the vehicle and was assisted by Island Falls Fire and Ambulance. O’Bar was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital. The accident is still under investigation.

