Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend

Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry was arrested for the murder of Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon on Thursday.(Washington County Jail)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST
PERRY, Maine (WABI) -A Perry woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend.

40-year-old Danielle Wheeler was arrested without incident in Perry on Thursday, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to a 911 call on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. from Tranquility Lane in Perry reporting a man had been shot.

There, officers found 50-year-old Jason Aubuchon of Eastport.

He was transported to Calais hospital and pronounced dead.

Wheeler was taken to Washington County Jail. Her first court date has not been determined.

