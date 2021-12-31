WAGM Top Stories of 2021 : January through June

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -2021 is coming to an end. It’s certainly been a year of highs and lows. Tonight NewsSource 8′s Kelly O’Mara gives us a look at some of the top stories we covered this year.

2021 was an eventful year. In January it started out with some County Nursing homes and hospitals facing covid 19 outbreaks. To help with this, a local woman, Jenney Dionne, took some time from her business to take on the CNA role and assist exhausted health care professionals. Vaccines became available to those 70 and older. And President Joe Biden was sworn in as President.

In February, history was made in Aroostook County as the first commercial rocket powered by Bio fuel was launched from the Loring Commerce Center. WAGM launched a month long focus on the Red Cross and all of their services. And Vaccines were also expanded to include those 60 and older.

March brought our Catholic Charities Telethon, where more than 72,000 dollars was raised to help feed people in Aroostook County. Vaccinations moved to those 50 and over and some restrictions either lessoned or came to an end, including those on churches, who were able to gather in time for Easter, and restaurants were able to increase their capacity. And of course, it was a sweet month, as Maple Maple Sunday was celebrated.

All Mainers 16 and over were able to get their covid 19 vaccine in April. And The world record has been broken again as the Northern Maine Ice Busters reclaimed the Ice Carousel world record for Aroostook County. Construction on the Madawaska/Edmunston international bridge also began. An officer involved shooting in Mars Hill left one man dead and an officer on administrative leave.

In May, Local businesses blew off steam in a friendly sign war. Nursing home residents were able to start seeing family in person. The mask mandate came to an end and 12 to 15 year olds were able to receive their vaccine. Adam MacDonald, who spread awareness about dechene muscular dystrophy, was given a hero’s farewell. And the County honored other fallen hero’s on Memorial Day.

June brought the Don’t Miss Your Shot sweepstakes, where one lucky Mainer won money for getting vaccinated. Two men out fishing jumped into action to save a baby moose and the state of emergency ended. The Rusty Crabb caught fire, but with hard work and community support, they were able to rebuild. Kelly O’Mara, NewsSource 8

