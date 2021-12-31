WAGM Top Stories of 2021: July through December

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -2021 is coming to an end. Last night, NewsSource 8′s Kelly O’Mara took us through some of the top stories from January through June, tonight we look at the rest of the year.

July started out on a green note, as stores went to reusable or for purchase paper bags. For the first time ever, An NMCC student was appointed to the Maine Community College System Board as the new Student trustee on the Board of Trustees. Vandalism took place at the, otherwise successful, Potato Blossom Festival. The community came together to help find a missing dog after someone stole the pick up truck the pup was waiting in. Thankfully the dog was found unharmed. And the community mourned the loss of the Washington Settlement Bridge in Monticello and the Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville after both caught fire.

In August, Monticello celebrated it’s 175th anniversary. School prepared to head back to school, planning to follow protocols to keep people safe. The delta strain of Covid 19 became the dominant form. Protests were held with hopes of stopping the health care vaccine mandate. And a Caribou man has been arrested after threatening and terrorizing people with a weapon at the annual Mawiomi of Tribes.

A letter was sent to Gov. Janet Mills in early September asking her to rethink the health care worker mandate. An extention was given to provide more time for those who wanted to be vaccinated to get vaccinated. With the possibility of the Madawaska McDonald’s closing, the community came together to create a video to try and prevent that from happening. Unfortunately, it ended up closing in October. Students from the Dr. Levesque Elementary School went BACK to school, it just looked a little different. Pre-K and Kindergarten started at Lady of the valley catholic church until their modular classrooms came in and grades 1-6 were at wisdom middle high. The 20th anniversary of 9/11 was commemorated and 1000 covid deaths were reported. And a telethon for the United Way was also held, raising more than 23,000 dollars.

In October, the health care vaccine mandate officially went into effect, as well as the University vaccine mandate as well. Schools started doing pool testing. A stabbing at a Mars Hill grocery store left a woman in the hospital and a man in jail. Booster doses for all three COVID-19 Vaccines were fully recommended by the CDC. And a selfless trick or treater taught us that kindness is more important than gain.

Hazard pay for people who worked through the pandemic was sent out from the state in November. Most receiving 285 dollars. Voters also hit the polls to vote on three referendum questions, including one on the CMP corridor. All three referendum questions passed. One of our own, Rhian Lowndes appeared on the Dr. Phil show. Assisting with an investigation in the County for one of his shows. The County took time to honor Veterans on Veterans Day and more than 70,000 dollars was raised to help people stay warm this winter. All adults were given the green light to get the booster and the County celebrated Thanksgiving by helping those less fortunate or alone have a warm and delicious meal.

In December, Omicron made it’s first appearance in the state of Maine and the highest number of covid 19 cases in Aroostook County were recorded. The Governor launched people in the Maine National Guard to assist hospitals with the rising number of patients. 16 to 17 year olds were cleared to get the booster. Maine also marked the 1 year anniversary of the first vaccine in the state. UMPI and NMCC came together to help meet the hospitals need of hospital beds and after months of planning and construction, Aroostook County’s First Recovery Home For Women opened. And finally people hit the stores to buy gifts and attended events to help celebrate the Christmas season. All hopeing for a happy and prosperous 2022. Kelly O’Mara, NewsSource 8

