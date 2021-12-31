Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

The light freezing drizzle and spot flurries from earlier, led to wet roadways developing during the afternoon. And with temperatures hovering below-freezing this evening, that’s where slick spots and areas of black ice are likely to develop into the early AM. Make sure to take it slow, and take it easy on the breaks out-and-about for any overnight travel.

Then, we’re looking at additional chances for spot freezing drizzle and isolated flurries during the day tomorrow... all under a mixture of clouds and a few peeks of sun. That’s followed by tomorrow night and ringing in the New Year, seeing scattered light snow showers along with additional slick spots past midnight into first thing Saturday morning.

All attention then turns to our wintery system and storm for the upcoming weekend!

Latest guidance points to the warmer sector of the system impacting us through the day on Saturday. We start off with scattered mix and flurries, followed by a changeover to all rain by Saturday afternoon and evening. With the changeover, we’ll also see rainfall rates pick-up and expected moderate to locally heavy rain by Sat. PM -- providing 0.50-0.75″-in. in anticipated rain totals.

As we go overnight Saturday into Sunday, we’ll start to experience the colder sector of the storm moving in... and a changeover to all-snow will be occurring from Northwest to Southeast, Sunday morning into the afternoon.

By Sunday PM, we’re expecting a few hours of moderate to locally heavy snowfall rates, leading to medium-range snow amounts across the region. Here’s a first look at early projections, and current snow estimates -- 4.0-6.0″-inches for the North Woods and St. John Valley; 2.0-4.0″-inches for Central Aroostook/Carleton & Victoria Counties; and 1.0-3.0″-inches for Southeast Aroostook/York County.

We’re looking to wrap up with the snow showers by late-night Sunday... with much colder conditions and below-zero wind chills leading us into the first full week of the New Year.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.