Advertisement

Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom

By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland on Dec. 19 with her brother and dad.

She said she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests before the flight, all of them negative.

When she started to feel a sore throat on the flight, she took another test and it was positive.

Fotieo said the flight was full, so there was no way to rearrange seating so she could be distanced from others.

She said a flight attendant asked if she would stay in the bathroom, and she gladly agreed to protect others on the flight.

After the flight touched down in Iceland, Fotieo was shuttled to a Red Cross hotel where she started her 10 days of isolation.

During that time, she got gifts, a tree and a card from the flight attendants.

Fotieo documented the bathroom isolation in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 4 million times.

Icelandair was contacted Thursday for comment but hasn’t responded yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases according to Maine CDC
1,113 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in Maine
Head of the Maine CDC says he's leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward upgrading cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
.
Crash on I95 Sends One to Hospital
Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry was arrested for the murder of Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon on...
Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday

Latest News

A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77