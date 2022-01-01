PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

And welcome in, to WAGM’s 2021 Weather Year In Review, where we’re going to take a look from a climatological standpoint at a few numbers and statistics over the past 12 months. So, let’s dive right into it!

Over the past year, it’s definitely been an interesting one. We’ve seen continued warming very much on the global level, but also on the localized level. Even in Caribou, we’ve been seeing a number of above-average temperatures over the past year.

We’ve also experienced generally dry conditions, and we felt the harsh conditions from the drought – especially during the summer months. And, so far this winter season, we have been trending on the milder side and we have been seeing icy and rainy conditions – and a bit of a slow start in terms of picking up snow totals.

Let’s take a look at temperatures over the past year --

WAGM - Monthly Mean Average Temperatures | Caribou, ME

The left-hand columns are observed monthly mean average temperatures from January through December. And the right-hand columns are the 30-year climatological norms. Months designated in red, trended above-average. And, there was only one month – July – that was a little bit below-average from where we would typically be in a given month for July.

It was a warmer-than-normal year, with 11 out of the 12 months trending above-average with our temperatures. And we did also set a few records as well.

We witnessed June as the warmest June on record in Caribou (with records going back the past 83 years). Also, August was the warmest August on record in Caribou. And we saw the second warmest January, and also the second warmest October. All of this led to a few seasonal records, with Summer 2021 being the second warmest summer in Caribou’s history. And also, Winter 2021 and Fall 2021 were the third warmest we experienced.

Our annual mean average temperature in Caribou, also was above-average. And it is expected that this will be the second warmest year on record in Caribou’s history – behind the warmest year on record, 2010!

Here’s a look at precip as well. We were very much in need of rain throughout a good portion of the year! --

WAGM - Monthly Precip Totals | Caribou, ME

Again, the left-hand columns are observed precipitation amounts. And only four months -- February, April, May, and September -- saw wetter-than-normal conditions.

The rest of the months out of the year were drier-than-normal. This was especially true during the summer months, where we saw widespread areas of moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions, that led to hard felt stresses and challenges for local farmers and the ag community. Overall, a deficit and lack of nearly 3.00″-inches of rain occurred during the growing season, leading to additional regionwide stresses.

Finally, a quick look at where we are so far with the winter season --

It was a late start. Our first measurable snowfall was November 15th, where typically it would be about three weeks earlier on October 26th.

So far to date this season, we’ve seen 32.5″-inches of snow – compared to last year, where we had 31.0″-inches of snow to date; and a given season, which would see about 36.5″-inches to date.

We have started to pick-up with snow totals, and colder temperatures are helping our snow depth as well. Currently, we have about 8.0″-inches of snow depth to date. Whereas at this point last year, we had 3.0″-inches in terms of our snow depth; and a typical given season would see 9.0″-inches with the snow depth to date.

Last year as well, we picked up 107.9″-inches of snow for the entire 2020-2021 season, compared to a given season which sees around 118.2″-inches of snow. And, last year ranked 47th in terms of the snowiest winter seasons in Caribou.

Ultimately, we’ll have to see how the rest of the winter season plays out. And also, what’s in store for us weather wise in 2022!

Sources: NWS Caribou - www.weather.gov/car

Applied Climate Information System Online Tool - xmacis.rcc-acis.org/

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.