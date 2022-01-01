Off-duty officer shot and killed in Cleveland carjacking

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An off-duty Cleveland Police officer was shot and killed in a carjacking on the city’s West Side on New Year’s Eve, Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirmed.

The carjacking happened around 6 p.m., authorities said.

A police spokesperson confirms that Shane Bartek passed away at Fairview Hospital following the shooting, WOIO reported.

According to a news release, Bartek served in the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District.

The 25-year-old patrol officer was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019, the spokesperson said.

According to the release, preliminary police investigation revealed that a suspect approached Bartek in an apartment building parking lot.

Bartek was shot twice after a struggle with the suspect, the spokesperson said.

The suspect then fled in Bartek’s car, according to the release, but was later caught after leading several police departments on a pursuit throughout communities on the East Side.

The spokesperson said a man was taken into custody following the pursuit, and additional suspects, including a woman, have been arrested in connection to the investigation.

According to the release, charges have not yet been filed.

In a press conference late Friday, incoming Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said, “This is a very sad day. My heart is aching for the family and for our officers. Senseless ... it just doesn’t make any sense.”

As part of the Cleveland police investigation, search warrants have been conducted, the spokesperson said.

“It’s a heck of a way to end the year. Anytime that life is taken is a tragedy,” Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard said. “We just ask that everybody prays for the families of all the victims of crimes in our city. ... Pray for the family of this officer. It’s a difficult time. Pray for our city.”

At the press conference outside the hospital, Mayor-elect Justin Bibb asked residents to keep the officer’s family in their prayers: “ Let’s all stay vigilant this evening, stay safe and healthy. I also want to thank all members of law enforcement who supported us this evening. And again, everyone stay safe, and please keep this family in your prayers this evening.”

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said it is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in the slaying of this off-duty officer.

