PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy New Year’s Eve, everyone!

As we ring in the New Year, light freezing drizzle and scattered snow showers make their way eastward leading to a few slick spots... as well as expected areas of fog during the overnight. In addition to being safe out there for your New Year’s plans, make sure to be cautious out and about on the roadways as well.

Our approaching winter storm starts up slowly during the morning time tomorrow -- with additional freezing rain and flurries, changing over to mostly rain by Saturday afternoon. We’re likely to pick-up rain totals between 0.25-0.3″-in., across the viewing area.

**The NWS has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which will go into effect 7:00pm Saturday night, through 1:00am Monday morning.** Current snow total estimates see a general 4.0-6.0″-inches across the County and into Western New Brunswick -- with locally higher amounts currently estimated cutting directly across central zones for Aroostook, as well as Carlton and Victoria Counties.

Then, overnight Saturday into Sunday sees a reverse changeover from rain, back to mixed precip, and eventually all-snow for late Sunday morning into the afternoon.

We’re not quite done wrapping up with the system until late-night Sunday, into first thing Monday morning... so widespread travel difficulties and road impacts are anticipated through the entirety of the weekend.

This follows with Monday and Tuesday being much colder and on the windy side... and “feels like” temperatures hovering in the single digits and below-zero! -- It’ll be a bitterly cold start to the first full week of 2022.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe, and very Happy start to the brand New Year!

