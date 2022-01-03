5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - After days of temperatures in the 70s, the metro Atlanta area saw drastic changes overnight into Monday morning with high winds and low temperatures.

Strong winds, combined with rain caused a tree to fall on a home in DeKalb County, killing a 5-year-old boy.

The family has identified the boy as Zach.

Early this morning, DeKalb County Fire and Rescue crews got a call that a tree had fallen on a home on Glenwood Road.

“Crews made entry to make a rescue and heard people screaming at the time,” Jaeson Daniels said, captain of the DeKalb Fire Department.

It was the mother screaming for her 5-year-old son.

Rescuers were not able to save the boy, but they did pull the mother to safety. She was not injured in the incident.

“She was walking around on scene when I arrived, but obviously, mental issues, having some issues with the loss of her child,” Daniels said.

She was too upset to speak with reporters, but she gave a family member permission to share photos of her son Zachary, nicknamed Zack.

He would have celebrated his 6th birthday soon, according to loved ones.

As the hours went on, heavy equipment arrived to allow workers to stabilize the tree so rescuers could remove the boy’s body.

Firefighters say the overnight weather caused the tree to come down.

“Overnight we had a pretty good wind and obviously the rain that we’ve been having, the ground’s been real soft.”

