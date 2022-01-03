Advertisement

Cary’s New Year’s Baby born Saturday, Jan 1

Pictured is the Cary New Year’s baby, Hunter Thomas his family, proud mom, Shelby Richardson...
Pictured is the Cary New Year’s baby, Hunter Thomas his family, proud mom, Shelby Richardson and proud dad Dustin Lee. Hunter was the first baby born at Cary for the New Year, on Saturday, January 1st, at 10:58 a.m.(Cary Medical Center)
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Cary Medical Center is congratulating their 2022 New Year’s Baby, Hunter Thomas, and his parents, Shelby Richardson and Dustin Lee of Limestone. Hunter was the first baby born at Cary for the New Year, on Saturday, January 1st, at 10:58 a.m. weighing in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long. Baby Hunter was delivered by Kim Martin, a Certified Nurse Midwife with Pines Health Services.

Hunter and his parents were presented with gifts from the hospital and the Cary Medical Center Auxiliary. Cary Auxiliary members personally donate gifts and handmade items for the New Year’s baby basket, which includes items for the baby, and for Mom and Dad. Auxiliary members have coordinated this project and made personal donations for over the last decade to the first baby born in the New Year at Cary.

