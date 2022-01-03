Advertisement

Frozen from flight

Loon stuck on ice for five days in Monmouth rescued by fire fighters and volunteers
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Monmouth fire fighters confer with Avian Haven and Biodiversity Research Institute to safely...
Monmouth fire fighters confer with Avian Haven and Biodiversity Research Institute to safely rescue loon from ice(Michelle Handley)

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Cold water rescues come in all forms. For fire fighters in Monmouth, it was a loon stranded on the ice.

According to Facebook posts, last Wednesday a man ice fishing on Sand Pond reported a loon stuck on a patch of open water.

Emergency responders rescue loon stuck on ice for five days in Monmouth
Emergency responders rescue loon stuck on ice for five days in Monmouth(Michelle Handley)

The bird was going on five days of being iced out. Loons reportedly need up to a quarter-mile in order to gain enough speed for lift-off.

Monmouth fire fighters worked with the Biodiversity Research Institute of Portland, and Avian Haven to net and then safely remove the loon from the ice.

Loon stranded on ice for five days rescued by Monmouth Fire fighters with help from Avian Haven...
Loon stranded on ice for five days rescued by Monmouth Fire fighters with help from Avian Haven and Biodiversity Research Institute(Michelle Handley)

The bird was banded then taken to Avian Haven where they are resting comfortably.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is the Cary New Year’s baby, Hunter Thomas his family, proud mom, Shelby Richardson...
Cary’s New Year’s Baby born Saturday, Jan 1
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
.
Crash on I95 Sends One to Hospital
Sledding The County: Snow Check Delays
Sledding The County: Snow Check Delays
Head of the Maine CDC says he's leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward upgrading cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge

Latest News

Mug shot of Mark Sparks, who is suing Governor Mills, DOC Commissioner Randall Liberty and...
Inmate suing Governor Mills regarding unemployment benefits heard before U.S. Court of Appeals
Gas prices
Gas prices decrease a little in northern New England
Pictured is the Cary New Year’s baby, Hunter Thomas his family, proud mom, Shelby Richardson...
Cary’s New Year’s Baby born Saturday, Jan 1
Sledding The County: Snow Check Delays
Sledding The County: Snow Check Delays