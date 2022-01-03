Frozen from flight
Loon stuck on ice for five days in Monmouth rescued by fire fighters and volunteers
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Cold water rescues come in all forms. For fire fighters in Monmouth, it was a loon stranded on the ice.
According to Facebook posts, last Wednesday a man ice fishing on Sand Pond reported a loon stuck on a patch of open water.
The bird was going on five days of being iced out. Loons reportedly need up to a quarter-mile in order to gain enough speed for lift-off.
Monmouth fire fighters worked with the Biodiversity Research Institute of Portland, and Avian Haven to net and then safely remove the loon from the ice.
The bird was banded then taken to Avian Haven where they are resting comfortably.
