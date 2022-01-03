Advertisement

Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era.

If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won’t be able to use it, not even to call 911, starting Tuesday.

The company said it will no longer support devices running Blackberry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier, although devices running on Android software will still work.

Most users have moved on from their Blackberries, but in 2012, 80 million people had one.

Blackberry ultimately couldn’t compete with the Apple iPhone, and the company now focuses on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is the Cary New Year’s baby, Hunter Thomas his family, proud mom, Shelby Richardson...
Cary’s New Year’s Baby born Saturday, Jan 1
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
.
Crash on I95 Sends One to Hospital
Sledding The County: Snow Check Delays
Sledding The County: Snow Check Delays
Head of the Maine CDC says he's leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward upgrading cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge
A dealership sign is seen outside of a Honda certified used car dealership in Schaumburg, Ill.,...
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company