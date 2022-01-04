60th Annual Christmas Bird Count “Takes Off” in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Annual Christmas bird count returned over the weekend and volunteers were out and about in the Presque isle area. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Bill Sheehan - Former President - Aroostook Birders " this is the 60th time that the Presque isle count has been going on so it has a long history going back to the 1930′s”

Bill Sheehan is the Former President for the Aroostook Birders, He explains that while the annual bird count is a peaceful, observatory practice, what inspired is was quite “fowl”.

”there used to be a holiday tradition back in the 1800s where they would have a Christmas hunt where the men of the family would take shotguns and go out and shoot everything and then they would see who could kill the most birds and we thought there was a different way to do that so in 1900 they started a Christmas bird count rather than a Christmas bird shoot and that tradition stuck thankfully”

This morning, over a dozen volunteers got up at the “quack of dawn” and went to work, counting the number and types of birds in the area.

Judy Roe - Former President - Aroostook Birders “This is the one day of the year that we just go out and snapshot what birds are here and we do that by taking a circle around the town and we split it up into territories and we wander the territories in the roads and the woods and any places we can find that there might be birds. so its all volunteer and we enjoy doing it and it doesn’t matter what weather it is, you have to go that day.”

”It’s just fun to do, something to do in the early winter and it’s a pretty nice day today, we’ve had 25 below a couple of times”

Sheehan says in the many years he has been doing this, he has noticed something about how the changing climate effects the birds.

”More and more we are having open water in the winter which supports water fowl spending the winter, so we have a lot of ducks as you can see here. every year we get a few rare ones, more and more we’re seeing species that tend to winter further south spending the winter up here "

Sheehan adds that he hopes more people volunteer in the coming years for this im-peck-able and important task. “It’s something that citizens can do, and it’s science. they use the data to try to see what the populations are doing and where the birds are wintering and what the species make up is”

Information on the Aroostook Birders, and the Annual Counts, will be available on our website. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

